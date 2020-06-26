Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian director who mocked state and church gets suspended fraud sentence

Many in the liberal cultural establishment saw the case as a bid to silence someone whose work mocked the role of the church and state in Russian society, and leading critic of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny dismissed it as a fabrication. The 50-year-old artistic director of Moscow's avant-garde Gogol Centre theatre was found guilty of leading a criminal group with the colleagues that stole 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:02 IST
Russian director who mocked state and church gets suspended fraud sentence
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Award-winning Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov was given a suspended three-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of embezzlement, a much more lenient punishment than his supporters had expected. Many in the liberal cultural establishment saw the case as a bid to silence someone whose work mocked the role of the church and state in Russian society, and leading critic of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny dismissed it as a fabrication.

The 50-year-old artistic director of Moscow's avant-garde Gogol Centre theatre was found guilty of leading a criminal group with the colleagues that stole 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds. Prosecutors had demanded six years' jail, while the defendants denied any wrongdoing. The court ordered them to return the allegedly stolen funds, and fined Serebrennikov 800,000 roubles ($11,500).

Hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside the court cheered the director and bunched around him as he left the court in a baseball cap, sunglasses and anti-coronavirus face mask. "Observe social distancing! Don't infect each another - because we need to fight for the truth!" he told them.

The Kremlin declined to comment. It said it had noted anger among some cultural figures, but that there was no sign of broad public tension around the case. Serebrennikov's lawyer said he planned to appeal and seek an acquittal, the RIA news agency reported. It said the court had maintained a lien on some property and money belonging to the defendants.

Navalny, who built his profile by campaigning against establishment corruption, said it was hard to see the outcome as a victory, despite the unexpectedly lenient sentence. "Three years suspended for Serebrennikov is criminal punishment for a deliberately fabricated case," he tweeted. ($1 = 69.2715 roubles)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Six men in hospital after Glasgow incident - police

Six men are being treated in hospital, including a 42-year-old police officer in a critical but stable condition, after an incident in Glasgow that resulted in a man being shot dead by police, Greater Glasgow Police said on Friday.The polic...

Objective of domicile law is to change J-K’s Muslim-majority character: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday voiced its stern opposition to the new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Centre through such underhand means intends demographic flooding in the union territory while plundering the peop...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes

Global equities sank and perceived safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries and gold gained on Friday as investors weighed hopes that Europe will continue to rebound from the coronavirus pandemics economic damage against concerns over a recor...

Gurgaon malls reopening next week, containment zones in distt to face more curbs

Shopping malls in Gurgaon will be allowed to reopen next week while religious places will stay closed amid sterner curbs on containments zones in the district, said officials on Friday. Gurgaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Prata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020