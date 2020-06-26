Six men in hospital after Glasgow incident - police

Six men in hospital after Glasgow incident - policeReuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:39 IST
Six men are being treated in hospital, including a 42-year-old police officer in a critical but stable condition, after an incident in Glasgow that resulted in a man being shot dead by police, Greater Glasgow Police said on Friday.
The police update did not mention other fatalities. Earlier reports had said three people, including the suspect shot by police, had died.