Australian High Commissioner discusses Covid-19 with aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrel and discussed several matters of mutual interest between the two countries and global efforts against the COVID19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:11 IST
Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrel with Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his office on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrel and discussed several matters of mutual interest between the two countries and global efforts against the COVID19 pandemic. "Met the new Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrel in my office. We discussed several matters of mutual interest between our two countries and global efforts against the COVID19 pandemic," Puri said on twitter.

The Indian government, under its flagship 'Vande Bharat' mission, has been evacuating nationals from every foreign country, including Australia, who has been stranded owing to the lockdown measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last week. (ANI)

