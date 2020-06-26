Left Menu
Coal mine workers of TBGKS hold protest against Centre's decision of privatisation of coal mines

Coal mine workers affiliated to the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) staged protests on Friday, at all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state, against the decision of the Central Government to privatise 42 coal mines across the country, on the call of Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:52 IST
Coal mine workers affiliated to TBGKS hold protest against the privatisation of coal mines in Telangana. . Image Credit: ANI

Coal mine workers affiliated to the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) staged protests on Friday, at all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state, against the decision of the Central Government to privatise 42 coal mines across the country, on the call of Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Kalvakuntla Kavitha who is the former honorary president of TGBKS strongly opposed the Centre's decision to privatise Singareni Collieries, which is one of the profit-making public sector undertakings.

TBGKS President Raji Reddy while speaking to ANI, said, "We condemn the decision of privatisation of coal mines by the Central Government. Central Government should withdraw their decision to the privatisation of coal mines. We also demand the centre to stop the e-auction of coal mines in the country." TRSKV President Ram Babu Yadav said, "Centre's decision to privatise the coal mines is against the interests of the public undertakings. The coal mine workers will participate in the 24-hour strike on July 2, to highlight the issue and attract the nation's attention."

TBGKS President Raji Reddy, TRSKV President Ram Babu Yadav, and members of TBGKS protested in front of the SCCL office at Lakdikapul. They were seen holding placards which read "We oppose Singareni Privatisation - TRSKV" and burnt an effigy of the central government. (ANI)

