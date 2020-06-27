Big narco-terror module busted in J-K, drugs worth Rs 65 cr seized

Acting on the basis of a tip-off regarding a narco-terror smuggling module, the joint team of Indian Army and Kupwara Police arrested two persons and seized approximately 13.5 kg of narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 65 crore. The two accused have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Lone and Gh Mohd Lone, residents of Bijhama and Lachipora in Baramulla district.

Two pistols, four magazines, 55 live rounds, four hand grenades and 10 detonators were also seized from the accused. "The duo was working in close tandem with Pakistan occupied Kashmir based terrorist handlers and were involved in drug trade and supply of weapons to terrorists operating in the Valley," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

A case has been registered in connection with the case at Kralpora police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)