Building made micro containment zone, Guj man approaches HC

An Ahmedabad resident has filed a civil application in Gujarat High Court challenging the local civic corporation's decision to declare his housing complex a micro containment zone in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Vishwas Bhamburkar has challenged Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's June 20 decision to declare Satellite Centre Cooperative Housing Society, where he stays, as a micro containment zone.

Bhamburkar also challenged the constitutional validity of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by claiming it forced people under "house arrest" without any backing of the law, and left the vulnerable section struggling for survival with no safeguards provided to them before its implementation. In his plea, which will be presented for urgent hearing on Monday, Bhamburkar said 12 people from his housing society had tested positive for novel coronavirus till June 13.

Of the 12 who tested positive, nine have recovered, while an elderly woman died, he said. There has been no new case in the complex in the past 15 days, and therefore the AMC has no grounds to declare it as a micro-containment zone, he contended.

"While demarcating the micro containment zone is at the discretion of the municipal commissioner, this discretion cannot be used indiscriminately, arbitrarily, unilaterally, illogically, and without having any basis in facts," he said. He has sought from the court to direct the AMC and state government to reconsider the decision to declare the Satellite Centre Cooperative Housing Society as a micro containment zone.

He has sought that the civil application is heard under the suo motu PIL that is being heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JM Pardiwala related to the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.