Delhi Police busts Khalistan Liberation Front module, 3 arrested
The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday busted a Khalistan Liberation Front module and arrested three people.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:23 IST
Sources from Delhi Police claimed that a conspiracy to commit target killings and extortion had been foiled.
Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)
