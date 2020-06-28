Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli court releases anti-Netanyahu activist after arrest

Haskel and several others were detained on Friday in what police said was an “illegal” demonstration because the protesters blocked roads. Haskel, a former top Israeli air force general, has become a symbol of the protest movement that opposes Netanyahu's continued rule.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:06 IST
Israeli court releases anti-Netanyahu activist after arrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Jerusalem court early on Sunday ordered the release of a leading activist opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule and whose arrest prompted hundreds to protest outside the Israeli leader's residence. Retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel has been a leader of the protest movement against Netanyahu, demanding that the long-time leader step down while facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. Haskel and several others were detained on Friday in what police said was an "illegal" demonstration because the protesters blocked roads.

Haskel, a former top Israeli air force general, has become a symbol of the protest movement that opposes Netanyahu's continued rule. Demonstrations have been held regularly around the country, with protesters waving signs reading "crime minister" and calling for Netanyahu to resign. "No one will prevent us from protesting anywhere," Haskel said upon his release, adding a barb toward Netanyahu about his own brief experience in jail. "We were in Hadarim prison for 15 hours. It wasn't pleasant, but it wasn't terrible." The arrests drew angry denunciations from prominent Israelis and sent hundreds out to protest outside Netanyahu's residence on Saturday, with many slamming the police for making what they viewed as politically-motivated arrests.

Police said they offered to release Haskel and others if they agreed to refrain from returning to the scene of the protests. Haskel and two others refused. Gabi Lasky, the lawyer representing Haskel, told Israeli Army Radio that the court eventually released him without conditions, saying protesting was the foundation of democracy.

The country's acting police chief said the force would learn a lesson from the incident. "The role of the police is to allow freedom of expression and demonstration to every person and to keep the public peace and security, this regardless of the protest's subject, the identity of the protesters or their opinions," acting commissioner Motti Cohen said.

Netanyahu is on trial for a series of scandals in which he allegedly received lavish gifts from billionaire friends and traded regulatory favors with media moguls for more palatable coverage of himself and his family. The trial is set to resume next month. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing, calling the charges a witch-hunt against him result from a hostile media and a biased law enforcement system.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves additional Rs 1,691 cr for highway works in J&K, Uttarakhand for 2020-21

The government has approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand for 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1,351.10 crore has been sanctioned to BRO for road works in Jammu Ka...

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Robert Lewandowski is best centre-forward in the world, says Bayern Munich chairman

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Robert Lewandowski is the best centre-forward in the world. His remark came when Lewandowski scored a second-half penalty as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 to finish their league cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020