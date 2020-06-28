Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN: Judicial magistrates visit Kovilpatti sub-jail to probe custodial death of father-son duo

On the instructions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court, the judicial magistrates of Kovilpatti and Tuticorin on Saturday conducted an inquiry at the Kovilpatti sub-jail in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son.

ANI | Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:52 IST
TN: Judicial magistrates visit Kovilpatti sub-jail to probe custodial death of father-son duo
Visual from Kovilpatii sub-jail in Thoothukudi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the instructions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court, the judicial magistrates of Kovilpatti and Tuticorin on Saturday conducted an inquiry at the Kovilpatti sub-jail in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son. The Madurai bench of Madras High court, which suo moto heard the case on Friday (June 26) ordered the magistrates to collect photographic records of entries and the CCTV footage of the dates that the father-son duo were at the sub-jail.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown. Apart from this the bench, which was alerted about another case of alleged police brutality of one Raja Singh, also ordered an inquiry into it.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. According to reports, two senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail.

The death of the duo had sparked protests across parts of Tamil Nadu with many people taking to the streets to demand justice and the incident triggering outrage on social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city. ...

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief&regret over death of father-son duo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief and regret over the death of a father- son duo in Tuticorin, allegedly after being thrashed by the police and demanded justice for the two. He said he could not visit Sathankulam, where...

Siddaramaiah asks K'taka govt to release 'White Paper' on COVID-19 preparedness

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked the Karnataka government to release White Paper over the state of healthcare system and the governments preparedness to address COVID-19 pandemic. People are extremely worr...

Boy killed by crocodile in Odisha

A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a crocodile in a reservoir in Odishas Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened when two school students from Jholaguda Operate Colony in Chitrakonda went to the reservoir on Sile...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020