Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of COVID-19 as on June 28: Sudhakar K

Bengaluru recorded 3,419 cases of COVID-19 as on June 28, which is 25.92 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:03 IST
Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of COVID-19 as on June 28: Sudhakar K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru recorded 3,419 cases of COVID-19 as on June 28, which is 25.92 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka. The COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru doubled from 1,556 on June 23 to 3,419 cases on June 28, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said.

The Minister assured that State government is taking measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. "Bengaluru had 1556 COVID-19 cases as on June 23 which doubled to 3419 cases as on June 28, which is 25.92 percent of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking measures to ensure every COVID patient gets best treatment," said Dr Sudhakar K in a tweet.

Of the new COVID cases from Karnataka recorded on Sunday, 783 were from Bengaluru. India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

245 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.As per the latest data released by the Odisha Health Department, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,859. This includes 4,743 recoveries, 2086 active case and 21...

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM has announced that the 2020 edition has been pushed ahead, with dates rescheduled from August to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IFFM 2020s program will be devised in line with pub...

Excessive sugar intake linked with unhealthy fat deposits

Sugar consumption is linked with larger fat deposits around the heart and in the abdomen, which are risky for health, finds a new study. The study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Soc...

Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.It is rocket science EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton saysThe European Union will plow more money into rocket launchers, satellite communication, and space exploration to preserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020