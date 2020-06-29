Foreign Jamaat attendees move Delhi HC seeking modification of earlier order, notice issued

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Delhi government and Delhi Police on an application seeking modification in the court's earlier order and allow shifting one of the venues where some of the foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, were staying. A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar sought the response of the Delhi government and police on the application. The matter was slated for hearing on Tuesday.

Delhi High Court had, in an order dated May 28, allowed to shift the 955 foreign nationals from quarantine centres, where they were allegedly being kept despite having tested negative for COVID-19, to alternate places of accommodation suggested by the petitioner. The current application, moved by advocate Ashima Mandla, said that 65 foreign nationals housed at Meeraj International School have faced discomfort with regard to the arrangements in the aforementioned school.

It sought permission to immediately shift the foreign nationals to Texan Public School. The application said that the community has now identified an additional two alternate places of accommodation, which may be used in the future, if need be, to house any of the 955 foreign nationals in question.

The community had already consented to bear all costs for shifting accommodation and further duly notify the Delhi Police of the whereabouts of the foreign nationals. Tablighi Jamaat had taken the responsibilities for arranging the food and daily needs of the foreign nationals who have been directed not to leave their respective places without intimation. The Central government had earlier said that none of the foreign nationals are under detention and the relief to fly back home has not been pressed.

Meanwhile, charge sheets have also been filed against most of the foreign nationals in a Delhi court in connection with the congregation, which had reportedly emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)