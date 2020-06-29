Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Jamaat attendees move Delhi HC seeking modification of earlier order, notice issued

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Delhi government and Delhi Police on an application seeking modification in the court's earlier order and allow shifting one of the venues where some of the foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, were staying.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 12:29 IST
Foreign Jamaat attendees move Delhi HC seeking modification of earlier order, notice issued
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Delhi government and Delhi Police on an application seeking modification in the court's earlier order and allow shifting one of the venues where some of the foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, were staying. A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar sought the response of the Delhi government and police on the application. The matter was slated for hearing on Tuesday.

Delhi High Court had, in an order dated May 28, allowed to shift the 955 foreign nationals from quarantine centres, where they were allegedly being kept despite having tested negative for COVID-19, to alternate places of accommodation suggested by the petitioner. The current application, moved by advocate Ashima Mandla, said that 65 foreign nationals housed at Meeraj International School have faced discomfort with regard to the arrangements in the aforementioned school.

It sought permission to immediately shift the foreign nationals to Texan Public School. The application said that the community has now identified an additional two alternate places of accommodation, which may be used in the future, if need be, to house any of the 955 foreign nationals in question.

The community had already consented to bear all costs for shifting accommodation and further duly notify the Delhi Police of the whereabouts of the foreign nationals. Tablighi Jamaat had taken the responsibilities for arranging the food and daily needs of the foreign nationals who have been directed not to leave their respective places without intimation. The Central government had earlier said that none of the foreign nationals are under detention and the relief to fly back home has not been pressed.

Meanwhile, charge sheets have also been filed against most of the foreign nationals in a Delhi court in connection with the congregation, which had reportedly emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to start 'plasma bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that a plasma bank will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients. The Chief Minister stated that the plasma bank will be set-up at the Institute of Liver an...

Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. Th...

Airbus sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom

Airbus plane output will be 40 lower for two years compared to pre-crisis plans, its chief executive said in remarks published on Monday, underscoring the threat to jobs as it draws up rapid restructuring plans due to a travel slump. Reuter...

UK's Johnson says he will double down on spending plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.Johnson told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020