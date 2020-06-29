Delhi HC adjourns to July 6 hearing on pleas related to Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned to July 6 hearing on several petitions relating to the violence that erupted in and around the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University in December last year. A division bench presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan adjourned the matter as many of the parties had not received a copy of the replies.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had earlier submitted before the High Court their response on several pleas, including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence. The police said that there is no need for a separate inquiry as it is already probing the violence.

In its affidavit, Delhi Police said that exercising the fundamental right of dissent is and should be respected. However, it added that no person can be allowed to commit a breach of the law, indulge in violence, arson, and riotous activity causing danger to life, limb, and property of innocent citizens under the garb of exercise of the fundamental rights. The police cited the electronic evidence, including videos and photographs and witness statements, and said that it is clear that in the garb of student agitation a well-planned and orchestrated attempt was made by some persons to intentionally perpetrate violence.

The police said that the prime contention of the petitioner that it was a mere student protest and that the demonstration was peaceful is an "utter falsehood" and requested the court to dismiss the plea seeking to set an independent fact-finding committee to probe the incident. Countering the petitioner's claims, the police said that Delhi Police has already registered three cases in connection with Jamia violence dated December 13 and December 15 and the investigation in the case is being monitored by the competent court.

"As such, the prayers of the petitioner seeking interference of the constitutional courts in a criminal investigation by way of a PIL, in nothing, but an ostensible attempt to somehow obfuscate and impede the on-going investigation," Delhi Police said in its affidavit. One of the petitions also sought an early listing in the matter saying that the situation of the JMI University is as serious as before, there have been cases of the police brutality on students, they have been called for interrogation even during the nationwide lockdown and harassed, questioned and made to sit for hours unnecessarily. (ANI)