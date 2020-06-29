Sprinklr will ensure security of collected COVID data: Kerala govt tells HC

The Kerala government on Monday informed the High Court that its agreement with US-based firm Sprinklr, which was entrusted with handling data related to COVID-19 patients in the state, is still intact. "Sprinkler will ensure security of the entire data which they have collected. Centre For Development Of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) is fully responsible for the data now," the counsel of the Kerala government submitted before the court during the hearing.

The counsel also asked the bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar to quickly resolve the case considering the current emergency situation. The matter is now set to come up for hearing before the bench next month. The state government had recently submitted an affidavit in the matter informing the court that the database, covering COVID-19 patients and those under the disease surveillance, was transferred to a government-owned cloud webspace in Amazon Web Services managed and controlled by the C-DIT.

The development comes on a plea raising privacy concerns and challenging the collection and use of data by Sprinklr. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the state government to anonymise all COVID-19 related data collected and collated so far and allow Sprinklr to access the data only after the anonymisation is completed.

The court also injuncted Sprinklr from committing any act, which will be in breach of confidentiality of data entrusted with them by the state government under an impugned contract. (ANI)