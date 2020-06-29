Left Menu
GST evasion: Accused a Pak national, DGGI tells Indore court

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence told a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that a man involved in evasion of GST of over Rs 8 crore through illegal trade in pan masala was a Pakistan national who had managed to obtain documents like PAN and Aadhaar cards to prove that he is Indian.

GST evasion: Accused a Pak national, DGGI tells Indore court

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence told a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that a man involved in evasion of GST of over Rs 8 crore through illegal trade in pan masala was a Pakistan national who had managed to obtain documents like PAN and Aadhaar cards to prove that he is Indian. The DGGI submitted the written objection in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Yatinder Kumar Guru on Sunday during the bail hearing of Sanjay Mata, arrested on June 2 on charges of GST evasion and lodged in a jail here.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected Mata's bail plea. The DGGI said Mata is a Pakistani citizen who not only obtained important documents like PAN, Aadhaar and driving license, but also got his firm registered for GST on the basis of false documents.

According to DGGI, investigations have revealed that Mata and other accused allegedly evaded tax of Rs 8.04 crore through pan masala trading without GST bills. It told court if Mata, who had taken shelter in Indore with his family, was given bail, he would flee to Pakistan.

Mata's lawyers, however, told court the provisions of CGST Act were not followed by DGGI while raiding his business establishment and house, and hence the arrest was illegal. The DGGI had seized pan masala of different brands under 'Operation Kark' over the past few days for GST evasion to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

In this case, apart from Mata, the others held are industrialist Kishore Wadhwani of Indore, Vijay Kumar Nair, Ashok Kumar Daga and Amit Kumar Bothra..

