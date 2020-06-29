Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

As many as 3,949 new COVID-19 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 86,224, according to the health department. Out of the total number, 47,749 have been discharged after being treated for the disease, while 37,331 are active cases. The state has witnessed 1,141 COVID-19 fatalities.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,940 new COVID-19 positive cases and 54 deaths. India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths. (ANI)