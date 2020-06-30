Left Menu
KK Venugopal re-appointed as Attorney General of India for a year

KK Venugopal has been re-appointed as Attorney General of India for a period of one year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 01:16 IST
KK Venugopal re-appointed as Attorney General of India for a year
KK Venugopal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

KK Venugopal has been re-appointed as Attorney General of India for a period of one year. "KK Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year with effect from July 1," read the notification.

It further read that Tushar Mehta has been re-appointed as the Solicitor General for a period of 3 years or until further orders. Senior lawyer, Chetan Sharma has been appointed as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for Delhi High Court.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has re-appointed the existing five Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for another 3 years in the Supreme Court. The Committee also appointed as five ASGs for the High Courts for a period of three years: Yezdezard Jehangir Dastoor for the Calcutta High Court, Chetan Sharma for the Delhi High Court, R. Sankaranarayanan for the Madras High Court, Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh for the Patna High Court and Devang Girish Vyas for the Gujarat High Court. (ANI)

