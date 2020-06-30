Two arrested for illegally transporting cows, oxen in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh police arrested two persons on Monday for illegally transporting cows in two lorries in Krishna district.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 06:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh police arrested two persons on Monday for illegally transporting cows in two lorries in Krishna district. According to the police, two lorries carrying cattle were tightly covered with a tarpaulin sheet. On suspicion, police stopped the lorries and found 20 cows and 35 oxen being illegally transported from Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district to Telangana's Hyderabad.
The police then sent lorries to Mylavaram town. A local "Gau Samrakshana" wing volunteers helped released the animals. However, seven cows died in this ordeal. G Konduru Sub-inspector Rambabu said, "The lorries were going from Narasannapeta town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Telangana. They were caught near Konduru at around 2 pm."
"Owner-cum-drivers of the lorries were arrested on the spot. Cases are filed under the provisions of the Animal Cruelty act and cow slaughter act," said Rambabu The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday, he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Srikakulam district
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
Ganja worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh, two detained
KSRTC to resume interstate services to Andhra Pradesh from June 17
193 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, total count rises to 5,280
Andhra Pradesh: Budget estimates reduced by 1.4 pc due to coronavirus
Villager Revenue Officer caught accepting bribe in Andhra Pradesh