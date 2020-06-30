Hong Kong leader says not appropriate for her to comment on security law

Hong Kong leader says not appropriate for her to comment on security lawReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:24 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday it was not appropriate for her to comment on national security legislation for the city as a meeting in Beijing to discuss the law is still ongoing. Lam was speaking at a weekly press conference shortly after local media reported that China's parliament had passed a contentious national security law for the city.
Lam acknowledged there had been widespread public speculation and concern regarding the legislation and she would comment once details were unveiled.
