Hong Kong leader says not appropriate for her to comment on security law

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:24 IST
Hong Kong leader says not appropriate for her to comment on security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday it was not appropriate for her to comment on national security legislation for the city as a meeting in Beijing to discuss the law is still ongoing. Lam was speaking at a weekly press conference shortly after local media reported that China's parliament had passed a contentious national security law for the city.

Lam acknowledged there had been widespread public speculation and concern regarding the legislation and she would comment once details were unveiled.

