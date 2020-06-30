No new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Mizoram on Monday in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relations department.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 30-06-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 08:30 IST
The total number of cases in the state stands at 151, including 90 active cases and 61 cured or discharged patients.
The state has not witnessed any COVID-19 fatality so far. (ANI)
