China says it will retaliate against U.S. actions on Hong Kong

China says it will retaliate against U.S. actions on Hong KongReuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:57 IST
China said on Tuesday it will take retaliatory measures in response to the United States' decision to start eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not specify which measures Beijing would take. The U.S. is halting defence exports and restricting Hong Kong's access to high-technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.
