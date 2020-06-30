Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, TN, WB sign agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing

The Government of India, the Tamil Nadu government and the World Bank on Monday signed legal agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:22 IST
India, TN, WB sign agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India, the Tamil Nadu government and the World Bank on Monday signed legal agreements to help low-income groups in Tamil Nadu get access to affordable housing. According to a release by the Ministry of Finance, the legal agreements were signed for two projects - $200 million First Tamil Nadu Housing Sector Strengthening Programme and $50 million Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project - to strengthen the state's housing sector policies, institutions, and regulations.

"The $200 million First Tamil Nadu Housing Sector Strengthening Programme supports the government's ongoing efforts to increase the availability of affordable housing by gradually shifting the role of the state from being the main provider to an enabler. It will also aim to unlock regulatory barriers and incentivise private sector participation in affordable housing for low-income families," read the release. The loan agreements were signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India and Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Country Director (India) on behalf of the World Bank.

Whereas, the project agreements were signed by Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Principal Resident Commissioner, on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu and Junaid Kamal Ahmad on behalf of the World Bank. Khare said that providing safe and affordable housing is a key priority for the state of Tamil Nadu as identified in its vision document. "With the allocation provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and the two projects from the World Bank, a large number of the urban poor in the state are expected to get access to better housing and, in the process, improve their living conditions," he said.

Nearly half of Tamil Nadu's population is urban, and this is expected to increase to 63 percent by 2030. An estimated 6 million people are currently living in slums (representing 16.6 percent of the state's urban population), as per the government release. Ahmad said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put urban households at an unprecedented risk of increased poverty, loss of human capital, assets and livelihoods.

"The impact will be most acute among the poor, particularly those living in overcrowded slums with limited access to basic services. The projects will support the state's vision of providing safe affordable housing with improved living conditions for the poor and vulnerable," he said. The ministry informed that concurrently, the Board also approved a $50 million Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project to support innovations in housing finance and strengthen housing sector institutions in the state.

It will finance the newly created Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund (TNSF) - an innovation in housing finance in India - by providing an equity contribution of $35 million, it said. The government underlined that this initial support to TNSF will enable cross-subsidisation opportunities where higher returns from commercial and high-income developments will compensate for lower returns from affordable housing.

"The project will also strengthen the capacity of key housing institutions including the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, the state's main provider of affordable housing; Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the land use planning authority for the Chennai Metropolitan Area; and Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited, the asset management company of TNSF," read the release. Yoonhee Kim, Senior Urban Economist, World Bank and Task Team Leader for the Housing Sector Strengthening Programme said that the global experience shows that the public sector alone cannot address a growing housing demand, especially as countries undergo rapid urbanization.

"The public sector can play an important role in providing regulatory and market incentives to make affordable housing more attractive for the private sector," Kim added. Abhijit Sankar Ray, Senior Urban Specialist, World Bank and Task Team Leader for the Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project added both projects will complement each other and strengthen key institutions to transform the housing sector in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry said that the loans of $200 million and $50 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) have a maturity of 20 years including a grace period of 3.5 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry considered taking her own life post brief split from Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that she contemplated suicide in 2017 after brief split from now-fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, and the failure of her album Witness. The 35-year-old singer opened up about her dark days during an interview wi...

Vinod Cookware to launch cast iron products by end of next month

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 30 ANINewsVoir Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its plans to introduce a new category to its existing portfolio with Cast Iron Cookware. The signature cast iron ...

EU "deplores" China's national security law for Hong Kong, discussing next steps

The European Union expressed anger on Tuesday at a decision by Chinas parliament to pass national security legislation for the former British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 und...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020