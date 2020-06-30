Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong democracy activist group led by Joshua Wong disbands

A pro-democracy group led by Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong disbanded on Tuesday, hours after China's parliament passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city that has stoked fears for its freedoms.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:44 IST
Hong Kong democracy activist group led by Joshua Wong disbands
Joshua Wong (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

A pro-democracy group led by Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong disbanded on Tuesday, hours after China's parliament passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city that has stoked fears for its freedoms. Beijing's swift imposition of the law and a lack of transparency over its details have alarmed some diplomats, business leaders, and activists who say it is the latest example of China's tightening grip over the former British colony.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have said the law is necessary to tackle separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces following anti-government protests that escalated in June last year. Wong, who rose to prominence during a series of protests in 2014, has rallied support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement overseas, in particular in the United States, drawing the wrath of Beijing, which says he is a "black hand" of foreign forces.

He has said he expects to be targeted under the law. "If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom," Wong said on his Twitter feed, announcing he was stepping down from his group, Demosisto.

A short while later, Demosisto members Nathan Law and Agnes Chow also said they were also stepping down. "The struggle of Hong Kong people will not stop, it will only continue with a more determined attitude," Law said in a Facebook post.

Demosisto then said on its Facebook page it was disbanding. While details of the security legislation have not been made public, many in Hong Kong fear it will be used to silence dissent.

It has also alarmed foreign governments concerned that Beijing is eroding the high degree of autonomy granted to the city when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, which underpins its role as a financial center. China says the national security law will target only a small group of troublemakers and people who abide by the legislation have no reason to worry.

Independence advocacy group the Hong Kong National Front said on its Facebook page it had shut its Hong Kong office and that its units in Taiwan and Britain would continue to promote independence for the Chinese-ruled city. China considers Hong Kong to be an "inalienable" part of the country so any suggestion of independence is anathema to its Communist Party leaders. Independence activists fear they too will be targeted by Beijing under the legislation.

Hong Kong pro-independence activist Wayne Chan said in a Facebook post on Sunday he had skipped bail and fled the city amid fears he would be detained. In a sign of concern among businesses over the implications of the law, a restaurant that has become famous for its support of the pro-democracy movement, the Lung Mun Cafe, said it was quitting a group of like-minded businesses known as the Yellow Economic Circle, or yellow economy.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry considered taking her own life post brief split from Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that she contemplated suicide in 2017 after brief split from now-fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, and the failure of her album Witness. The 35-year-old singer opened up about her dark days during an interview wi...

Vinod Cookware to launch cast iron products by end of next month

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 30 ANINewsVoir Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its plans to introduce a new category to its existing portfolio with Cast Iron Cookware. The signature cast iron ...

EU "deplores" China's national security law for Hong Kong, discussing next steps

The European Union expressed anger on Tuesday at a decision by Chinas parliament to pass national security legislation for the former British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 und...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020