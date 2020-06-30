Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee extends free ration scheme of state govt till June 2021

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she has extended the free ration scheme of the state government till June 2021.

30-06-2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she has extended the free ration scheme of the state government till June 2021. "I am extending the free ration scheme till June next year. Out of the central scheme, only 60 per cent people are getting ration. They give ration to only half of the people. Why there is such discrimination? I would say that they should give ration to 100 per cent people," Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference.

Speaking on the ban over 59 apps by the Union government, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Regarding China, we have to be very aggressive and will have to give them a befitting reply. But just banning some apps will not show the result." Mamata Banerjee further said that the state government has requested the Centre for permission to start metro services in Kolkata for people engaged in essential services.

"Today Chief Secretary has written a letter to Central Home Secretary regarding metro and flight services. Like international flights have been stopped till July 15. We requested restriction of domestic flights from hotspots and to start metro for people engaged in essential services, "West Bengal CM said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi announced that his government will extend till the end of November, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, under which foodgrains are being provided to the poor and needy.

"The scheme will provide 80 crore people with free grains, will now be applicable in July, August, September, October and November too. The government, during these five months, will give each family member 5-kilogram wheat or 5-kilogram rice free of cost, apart from this each family will get free one kg of chana (chickpeas) too every month," he said. The Prime Minister further said that the extension of this scheme will require an additional expense of Rs 90,000 crore. (ANI)

