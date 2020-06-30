Left Menu
The Goa Police has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in online vishing fraud and seized bank ATM cards, bank passbook, SIM cards, mobile phones and other documents from their possession in Rajasthan.

ANI | Anupgarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:31 IST
Goa Police arrests two persons for online vishing fraud
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Police has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in online vishing fraud and seized bank ATM cards, bank passbook, SIM cards, mobile phones and other documents from their possession in Rajasthan. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Lakhvinder Singh (26), a resident of Ganganagar and Darshan Singh (43), a resident of Ramsinghpur, Anupgarh in Rajasthan. Both were arrested on June 26. Anupgarh is a place in Rajasthan bordering Pakistan.

"A lady from Mapusa area had filed a complaint of vishing fraud and the cybercrime police station had registered a case in this regard on June 18. The lady was cheated through vishing (Voice Call) on the pretext of updating her bank debit card by the bank official and she was made to share all her banking details including the ATM cum debit card details and net banking details over phone," police said in a statement. "On sharing the bank details, amount of Rs 12,76,610 was transferred from her bank account into other accounts," it added.

The Cyber Crime Police Station is further investigating the case to trace and arrest the other accused involved. The police have issued an advisory to general public not to share any banking details over the phone, email or messages.

The general public is advised to visit their nearest branch if they face any issues. They are also advised to inform the Cyber Crime Police Station if they receive such calls, emails or messages seeking banking details. (ANI)

