Nine police personnel test positive in Nagpur Central prison

Nine police personnel, including one officer in Central prison, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Central Jail Nagpur Anup Kumre.

According to the Maharashtra health department, the state's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,74,761 including, 90,911 cured and discharged and 75,979 active patients.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)