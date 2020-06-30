NCW Chairperson seeks Action Taken Report from AP Police in case of assault on woman in Nellore
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought Action Taken Report from Andhra Pradesh police in connection with assault on a woman contract employee at Andhra Pradesh tourism hotel by deputy manager in Nellore.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:32 IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought Action Taken Report from Andhra Pradesh police in connection with assault on a woman contract employee at Andhra Pradesh tourism hotel by deputy manager in Nellore. The NCW tweet read, "Assault on specially-abled woman: @NCWIndia sought an action taken report from #AndhraPradesh #Police. Chairperson @sharmarekha in her letter to #DGP #AndhraPradesh expressed her concern on the atrocity committed against the specially-abled #woman."
A woman employee of a government hotel was assaulted by her colleague in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district after she had asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter. According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with the woman.
The man, identified as C Bhaskar, was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the same hotel. The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction. The incident that took place on June 27 was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the premises, in which a man can be seen dragging a woman out of her chair and assaulting her, first with his hand and later with a stick, while others tried to stop him. (ANI)
