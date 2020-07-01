India sees spike of 18,653 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,85,493
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:57 IST
18,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. As per the Ministry, there are presently 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 3,47,979.
507 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to the virus to 17,400. According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the virus with 1,74,761 cases including 7,855 fatalities.
Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state with 90,167 cases including 1,201 deaths. Meanwhile, Delhi has a total of 87,360 cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total number of 86,26,585 tested up to June 30 of which 2,17,931 samples were tested on Tuesday.
