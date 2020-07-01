Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana historic step, will benefit poor: Ram Vilas Paswan

Left Menu
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:31 IST
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaking to ANI in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Paswan said he is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the benefits.

"I express thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the countrymen. There was a confusion whether Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended or not. But the Prime Minister has extended it till November. It is a historic step. It will help poor people in the country," he said. "I am urging the State governments to distribute ration among people and pass the benefits of the scheme to the poor. The state governments can procure ration from FCI godowns," he added.

He further said that one nation one ration card will be implemented before March 2021. "We are in touch with the state governments. We are taking the steps necessary to implement the proposal," he said.

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday announced that the Central government will extend till the end of November, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which foodgrains are being provided to the poor and needy. "The scheme will provide 80 crore people with free grains, will now be applicable in July, August, September, October and November too. The government, during these five months, will give each family member 5-kilogram wheat or 5-kilogram rice free of cost, apart from this each family will get free one kg of chana (chickpeas) too every month," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the extension of this scheme will require an additional expense of Rs 90,000 crore. (ANI)

