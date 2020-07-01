Uttarakhand taking steps to boost economy in Unlock 2: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state government is taking substantial steps to boost the sluggish state economy during Unlock 2. "A lot of amenities have been provided to people in the state under Unlock 2. We have also started Chardham Yatra and allowed tourists to stay in hotels provided they have documents to produce showing they are COVID-19 negative for the last 48 hours," he said while in a press statement.

"Due to the pandemic, everything in the state is being assessed. Along with socio-economic problems, mental illness is also rising. We have to tackle this with caution," the Uttarakhand CM added. On the occasion of National Doctors Day, the Chief Minister also lauded doctors and front line medical workers for doing their duty with "caution amid the spread of coronavirus."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has recorded 2,881 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 609 are currently active in the state and 2,231 have been cured/discharged. So far 41 people have died due to the lethal infection in the state. (ANI)