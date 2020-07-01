Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand taking steps to boost economy in Unlock 2: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state government is taking substantial steps to boost the sluggish state economy during Unlock 2.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:43 IST
Uttarakhand taking steps to boost economy in Unlock 2: Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state government is taking substantial steps to boost the sluggish state economy during Unlock 2. "A lot of amenities have been provided to people in the state under Unlock 2. We have also started Chardham Yatra and allowed tourists to stay in hotels provided they have documents to produce showing they are COVID-19 negative for the last 48 hours," he said while in a press statement.

"Due to the pandemic, everything in the state is being assessed. Along with socio-economic problems, mental illness is also rising. We have to tackle this with caution," the Uttarakhand CM added. On the occasion of National Doctors Day, the Chief Minister also lauded doctors and front line medical workers for doing their duty with "caution amid the spread of coronavirus."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has recorded 2,881 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 609 are currently active in the state and 2,231 have been cured/discharged. So far 41 people have died due to the lethal infection in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair to cut 3,500 job losses if pay cuts not agreed - CEO

Ryanair is planning around 3,500 job losses if it cannot agree pay cuts with its staff, the airlines boss Michael OLeary said on Wednesday. Europes biggest budget airline had previously said that it had cut more than 250 staff from its offi...

Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'

Hong Kongs leader strongly endorsed the new security law Chinas central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesdays anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. This decision was necessary ...

Skyscanner Reveals Five Tips for Travel Insurance Post COVID-19 

With COVID-19 impacting the state of travel in India and beyond, leading travel company Skyscanner understands that travellers are worried about health and financial safety in these uncertain timesTo help those who have to travel in these t...

Mr. S. S. Gopalarathnam Retires as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Mr. V. Suryanarayanan takes over as the Managing DirectorChennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirCholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., today, has announced the retirement of Mr. S. S. Gopalarathnam as the Managing Director and Mr. V. Sury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020