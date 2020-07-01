We have been able to control COVID-19 situation: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital has been able to control the COVID-19 situation due to the "hard work of everyone". "It was predicted that by June 30, Delhi would have 1 lakh COVID-19 cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have about 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone's hard work that we have been able to control the situation, said the Delhi Chief Minister.

"It was a critical situation but we did not put our hands over our heads and give up. We asked for help from whoever we could ask from. We had already put it in front of the people that we would reach these many cases by June 30," he added. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 87,360 COVID-19 cases of which, 26,270 active cases while 58,348 patients have been cured/discharged while 2,742 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)