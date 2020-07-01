Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah given proper medical facilities, Tihar jail authorities tell court

Tihar Jail superintendent informed a Delhi Court Wednesday that Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, is being provided with all the necessary medical facilities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:29 IST
Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah given proper medical facilities, Tihar jail authorities tell court

Tihar Jail superintendent informed a Delhi Court Wednesday that Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, is being provided with all the necessary medical facilities in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The submissions were made before Special Judge Dharmendra Rana in a response to a plea on behalf of Shah, claiming that the accused was suffering from various ailments, including heart disease, and that his immunity was very low.  The plea, moved by advocate Qausar Khan, said Shah's medical condition made him prone to COVID-19.

The three-page report filed on Wednesday said that Shah has already been put in a separate cell, as requested in his application, and proper medical check ups and medication are being provided to him. After the submission, the court disposed of the application.

Advocate Khan had said in the application, “Looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the central jail and the health condition of the accused, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell.” The first case was registered against Shah in 2007 for alleged money laundering in 2005 for terror financing. Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25, 2017 in connection with the August 2005 case in which the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested an alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani.

ED claimed that Rs 63 lakh was recovered from Wani, out of which Rs 52 lakh was allegedly to be delivered to Shah, and money was received from "enemy countries" like Pakistan to promote terrorism in India. Wani was also arrested in the case but later got bail.

In the second case, the NIA took Shah in custody in June 2019 in connection with probe into a separate terror funding case involving Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attack.  Shah is currently in judicial custody in both the cases..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage in Colombia over alleged soldier abuse of Indigenous

Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young Indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the militarys human rights record, especially in parts of the country st...

Ponting shares 'treasured memories' from three WC winning campaigns

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday shared treasuring memories from the three World Cup-winning campaigns. Taking to Twitter, Ponting shared the memorabilia from the World Cup winning campaigns and he captioned the post as Tre...

French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a red line.The aerospace m...

Nickelodeon announces new animated 'Ninja Turtles' movie

Nickelodeon is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen with Seth Rogens Point Grey Pictures as the producer. The new CG-animated film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan OBrien, a statement posted on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020