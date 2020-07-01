Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC adjourns Devangana Kalita's plea seeking video conferencing with lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 3 hearing on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who was arrested in a case related to her alleged role in northeast Delhi violence, seeking to have video conferencing with her lawyers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:33 IST
Delhi HC adjourns Devangana Kalita's plea seeking video conferencing with lawyers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 3 hearing on a plea filed by Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who was arrested in a case related to her alleged role in northeast Delhi violence, seeking to have video conferencing with her lawyers. This comes as legal meetings are suspended in Tihar Jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate Adit Pujari, the counsel of Kalita, told a bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru that a similar kind of plea filed by another co-accused Natasha Narwal has been disposed of after Tihar Jail has agreed to the plea to some extent. He requested the court to allow Kalita to have video-conferencing with her lawyer twice a week for 30 minutes with the facility of headphones and screen sharing. He also requested the high court to allow Kalita to access non-academic books from the jail library.

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail has also filed a status report before the court. Kalita, in her plea, sought direction to Superintendent of Central Jail, Tihar, Delhi to allow her access to counsel by way of video conferencing and also requested permission to communicate with her family regularly saying that it is mandated by the Prison Rules, 2018.

She has also sought directions to Jail Authorities to permit her to access to books and reading material. Kalita, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was arrested by Delhi Police on March 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jafrabad.

However, she was later granted bail. Soon after getting bail in the matter, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case related to her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence in February this year and is now undergoing judicial custody. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage in Colombia over alleged soldier abuse of Indigenous

Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young Indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the militarys human rights record, especially in parts of the country st...

Ponting shares 'treasured memories' from three WC winning campaigns

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday shared treasuring memories from the three World Cup-winning campaigns. Taking to Twitter, Ponting shared the memorabilia from the World Cup winning campaigns and he captioned the post as Tre...

French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a red line.The aerospace m...

Nickelodeon announces new animated 'Ninja Turtles' movie

Nickelodeon is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen with Seth Rogens Point Grey Pictures as the producer. The new CG-animated film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan OBrien, a statement posted on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020