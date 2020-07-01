Turkish envoy says France is suspending role in Mediterranean naval operation

Turkish envoy says France is suspending role in Mediterranean naval operationReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:57 IST
Turkey's ambassador on France on Wednesday said that Paris had informed NATO it was suspending its involvement in a naval operation in the Mediterranean after a probe into an incident between French and Turkish warships did not back Paris' claims.
"It seems that the NATO experts did not reach the same conclusion. I had the information yesterday, it seems that the Courbet (warship) is withdrawing from this NATO exercise," envoy Ismail Hakki Musa told a hearing in the French Senate.
French newspaper L'Opinion reported on Wednesday that France had sent a letter to NATO informing the alliance of its decision to suspend its role in operation Sea Guardian.
