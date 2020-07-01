lndra Mani Pandey appointed as India's Permanent Representative to UN, Geneva
lndra Mani Pandey, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Geneva.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:10 IST
lndra Mani Pandey, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Geneva. Pandey is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.
"lndra Mani Pandey (IFS: 1990), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva," the MEA said in a statement. The ministry said Pandey is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
