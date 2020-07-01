1 death, 77 new COVID-19 cases reported among policemen: Maha Police

One death due to COVID-19 and 77 new cases have been reported amongst the Maharashtra Police personnel in the last 24 hours. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the force stand at 1,015 and the death toll due to the virus is 60, as per the state police.

"77 police personnel found positive for COVID-19 and 1 died in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,015 and death toll to 60 in the force," informed the police in a statement. 18,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the Ministry, there are presently 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 3,47,979. 507 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to the virus to 17,400. (ANI)