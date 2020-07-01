Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What is Britain's 'route to citizenship' for Hong Kong residents?

Britain has offered a path to citizenship for around 3 million people in Hong Kong, its former colony, after declaring that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law this week.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:49 IST
FACTBOX-What is Britain's 'route to citizenship' for Hong Kong residents?

Britain has offered a path to citizenship for around 3 million people in Hong Kong, its former colony, after declaring that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law this week. "The UK has a historic and moral obligation to British Nationals Overseas in Hong Kong and we will honour our commitment to them," foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"We have now developed proposals for a bespoke immigration route for BN(O)s and their dependants," Raab said. WHAT IS A BRITISH NATIONAL OVERSEAS?

British National (Overseas), or BN(O), is a special status created under British law in 1987 that specifically relates to Hong Kong. It allows adults and children to register and hold a BN(O) passport if:

- they were a British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong - they would not have been a British dependent territories citizen but for a connection with Hong Kong

A BN(O) passport holder is still subject to immigration controls and does not have the automatic right to live or work in Britain. As of Feb. 24, 2020, there are 349,881 holders of BN(O) passports and the government estimates there are around 2.9 million BN(O)s currently in Hong Kong.

WHAT IS BRITAIN OFFERING BN(O)s? Britain is granting BN(O)s five years "limited leave to remain" that allows them to live and work in Britain.

After five years, BN(O)s will be able to apply for "settled status". After a 12 months with settled status, they can apply for citizenship.

The immediate family of those with BN(O) status will also be eligible. WHEN WILL THE CHANGES COME INTO FORCE?

The new immigration rules will be implemented "in the coming months", the foreign office said. Until then, the government said BN(O)s would be able to come to the UK, subject to standard immigration checks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

RupeeCircle to facilitate interest-free loans to alumni of 3 IITs

Mahindra Finance-backed peer-to-peer P2P lending firm RupeeCircle on Wednesday said it has launched a interest-free personal loan programme to help start-up employees meet their funding needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. P2P lending platform...

Naxal commander injured in encounter in C garh; detained

A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district and subsequently detained, police said on Wednesday. Firearms, including an AK...

Give back money received in PM CARES Fund from Chinese sources: RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that donations received in PM Cares Fund from any Chinese source should be returned back. He said that banning Chinese apps is only symbolism.I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then...

In legal setback, U.S. judge strikes down Trump asylum restrictions

A U.S. federal judge late Tuesday struck down President Donald Trumps hardline rule that curtailed asylum applications by migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a legal setback that follows a recent Supreme Court defeat over another immigratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020