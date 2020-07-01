Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seattle police to clear out 'lawless and brutal' protest zone

President Donald Trump has been demanding that Washington state and Seattle take action to eject the protesters, calling them "domestic terrorists," but city authorities had until Wednesday taken a nonconfrontational approach.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:59 IST
Seattle police to clear out 'lawless and brutal' protest zone

Seattle police are working to clear out a protest zone in the city that has become "lawless and brutal" after weeks of violence, including four shootings and the deaths of two teenagers, the city's police chief said on Wednesday.

The move came after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering of people in and around the police department's East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park an "unlawful assembly," the city's police chief, Carmen Best, said in a statement. "As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations," Best said. "But enough is enough."

Four nights of gun violence in the last 10 days have left two black teenagers dead and two more people hospitalized amid an increasingly diminished presence of demonstrators in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) outside the abandoned East Precinct. President Donald Trump has been demanding that Washington state and Seattle take action to eject the protesters, calling them "domestic terrorists," but city authorities had until Wednesday taken a nonconfrontational approach.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

More than 40,000 people forcefully evicted in East Africa during coronavirus crisis

More than 40,000 people across East Africa have been forcibly evicted from their homes since March, putting them at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, said charities on Wednesday, calling for a moratorium on all evictions during the p...

RupeeCircle to facilitate interest-free loans to alumni of 3 IITs

Mahindra Finance-backed peer-to-peer P2P lending firm RupeeCircle on Wednesday said it has launched a interest-free personal loan programme to help start-up employees meet their funding needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. P2P lending platform...

Naxal commander injured in encounter in C garh; detained

A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district and subsequently detained, police said on Wednesday. Firearms, including an AK...

Give back money received in PM CARES Fund from Chinese sources: RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that donations received in PM Cares Fund from any Chinese source should be returned back. He said that banning Chinese apps is only symbolism.I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020