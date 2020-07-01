Left Menu
HC asks Delhi govt to reply on banquet halls plea to stay order to convert into COVID hospital

M/s Chintpurni Overseas, in its petition, has contended that by June 12 order, the district authority has requisitioned the banquet hall under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for being converted into an extended COVID hospital and claimed that the order is contrary to the law and liable to be quashed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:08 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Delhi government on three petitions seeking to stay the decision for requisition of various banquet halls for being converted into extended COVID hospitals. Justice Jayant Nath, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked the Delhi government to file a short reply on the pleas and listed the matter for further hearing on July 8.

“I cannot pass an injunction order without having the response of the Delhi government,” the judge said, when the counsel for the banquet halls insisted on staying the order for the moment. The high court was hearing three separate petitions filed by companies Chintpurni Overseas Private Limited and Ready Mint Private Limited, which run ‘Marina Dreams Banquet’ and ‘Lavanya’ Banquet hall respectively, and Community Welfare Banquet, on behalf of 100 banquet halls.

Their counsel submitted that the authorities have 20,000 beds with them and presently there is no immediate requirement for attachment of banquet halls. During the hearing, advocate Satyakam, appearing for Delhi Government, said that the decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

He also said that the government was not allowing banquet halls to operate in the current situation. The submission came when the counsel for one of the banquet halls said that the government has permitted to organise marriage function with 50 people and they have to operate for this purpose.

The government counsel said though marriage programmes have been allowed, this does not mean that banquet halls are allowed to operate. M/s Chintpurni Overseas, in its petition, has contended that by June 12 order, the district authority has requisitioned the banquet hall under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for being converted into an extended COVID hospital and claimed that the order is contrary to the law and liable to be quashed.

Advocate Mukesh Gupta and Ashutosh Gupta, appearing for Chintpurni Overseas, said now the Delhi government has got 1000 railway coaches and for now, they are going ahead with attaching one banquet hall and they do not require others. Ready Mint company, which was represented by advocates Sunil Dalal, sought quashing of the government’s June 12 order, directing it to hand over possession of its Lavanya Banquet Hall for use as a Covid treatment facility and also provide house-keeping, disinfection and catering facilities.

It contended that the government order was passed without any consultation with the banquet hall management and without any due-diligence of the property to ascertain its suitability for being used as a temporary hospital..

