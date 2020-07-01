Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have urged PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate construction activities of Ram temple: Nitya Gopal Das

Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday said that they have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the construction activities at the temple site in Ayodhya.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:25 IST
We have urged PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate construction activities of Ram temple: Nitya Gopal Das
Nritya Gopal Das, President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday said that they have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the construction activities at the temple site in Ayodhya. "We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Ayodhya and inaugurate the construction activities of Ram temple. Pooja and other rituals have been ongoing for three months at the site," Das told ANI here.

"We just want him to come, and we'll ensure that there is no crowding," he added. In March this year, 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of Ram Temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust in its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. The apex court had also directed the government to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

More than 40,000 people forcefully evicted in East Africa during coronavirus crisis

More than 40,000 people across East Africa have been forcibly evicted from their homes since March, putting them at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, said charities on Wednesday, calling for a moratorium on all evictions during the p...

RupeeCircle to facilitate interest-free loans to alumni of 3 IITs

Mahindra Finance-backed peer-to-peer P2P lending firm RupeeCircle on Wednesday said it has launched a interest-free personal loan programme to help start-up employees meet their funding needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. P2P lending platform...

Naxal commander injured in encounter in C garh; detained

A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district and subsequently detained, police said on Wednesday. Firearms, including an AK...

Give back money received in PM CARES Fund from Chinese sources: RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that donations received in PM Cares Fund from any Chinese source should be returned back. He said that banning Chinese apps is only symbolism.I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020