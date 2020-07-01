Left Menu
Development News Edition

746 challans in Delhi for violation of coronavirus guidelines

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued 746 challans against those violating COVID-19 guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:32 IST
746 challans in Delhi for violation of coronavirus guidelines
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued 746 challans against those violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Challans were issued against people not wearing face masks, spitting, and flouting social distancing norms. Delhi Police has issued a total of 21,093 such challans till date.

Delhi has so far reported 87,360 COVID-19 cases including 26,270 active cases, 58,348 cured cases and 2,742 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar sets Nov. 8 for election set to test democratic reforms

Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary election set to serve as a test of the countrys first democratic government in half a century.A statement attributed to union election commission chairman Hla...

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

British department store chain John Lewis said on Wednesday it was highly unlikely all its 50 stores would re-open after the coronavirus lockdown. The employee-owned retailer said it would re-open nine more stores, including in Scotland and...

More than 40,000 people forcefully evicted in East Africa during coronavirus crisis

More than 40,000 people across East Africa have been forcibly evicted from their homes since March, putting them at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, said charities on Wednesday, calling for a moratorium on all evictions during the p...

RupeeCircle to facilitate interest-free loans to alumni of 3 IITs

Mahindra Finance-backed peer-to-peer P2P lending firm RupeeCircle on Wednesday said it has launched a interest-free personal loan programme to help start-up employees meet their funding needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. P2P lending platform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020