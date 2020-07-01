746 challans in Delhi for violation of coronavirus guidelines
Delhi Police on Wednesday issued 746 challans against those violating COVID-19 guidelines.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:32 IST
Challans were issued against people not wearing face masks, spitting, and flouting social distancing norms. Delhi Police has issued a total of 21,093 such challans till date.
Delhi has so far reported 87,360 COVID-19 cases including 26,270 active cases, 58,348 cured cases and 2,742 deaths. (ANI)
