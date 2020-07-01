Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 minor girls drowned in drain in Assam

Three minor girls on Wednesday drowned in a drain in Dibrugarh district of Assam, Police said.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:11 IST
3 minor girls drowned in drain in Assam
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Padmanabh Barua speaking to ANI in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three minor girls on Wednesday drowned in a drain in Dibrugarh district of Assam, Police said. According to the police, bodies of minor girls found near a roadside drain in the morning.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Padmanabh Barua said, "Tingkhong police was informed about the bodies of three minor girls in the morning. The cause of death is due to drowning as bodies have been found in a roadside drain." "Bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation will be done after the postmortem reports," added Barua. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game

Pakistan on Wednesday temporarily banned the Uber-popular online battle game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, known also as PUBG. The decision has been taken as the game has been termed as addictive and detrimental to players health, according...

Maha: 44 more test coronavirus positive at Nagpur central jail

A total of 44 persons, including police personnel and inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total count to 53, a senior officer said. On Tuesday, nine police personnel, including an off...

Leading House Democrat seeks full intelligence briefing on Russia bounty reports

Leading Democratic lawmaker Steny Hoyer called on President Donald Trump on Wednesday to make top U.S. intelligence officials available to the full House of Represertatives for a briefing on reports that Russia offered Afghanistans Taliban ...

Punjab CM urges Centre to revoke orders asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate govt accommodation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the orders directing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi. Taking exception to the Centres order, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020