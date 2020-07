Anandiben Patel takes oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday took oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh. She was given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

A press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan had said that she will discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lalji Tandon. Lalji Tandon is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. (ANI)