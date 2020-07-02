Left Menu
'Panic button' installed at Agra prison for timely medical assistance to inmates

In order to provide timely medical assistance to inmates, a 'wireless panic alarm system' was inaugurated at the Agra District Jail, here on Wednesday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:53 IST
Agra district jail sets up panic buttons in every barrack for inmate medical assistance. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to provide timely medical assistance to inmates, a 'wireless panic alarm system' was inaugurated at the Agra District Jail, here on Wednesday. DIG (Jail Administration) Lav Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said, "the inmates get into their barracks at night, if any ailing inmate is in need of any medical assistance then this wireless panic alarm system will help him."

He added that although the healthcare experts reside in nearby areas of the prison, this 'panic button' would help streamline the process of care. He further informed that every barrack will have a switch.

"When the button is pressed, it'll activate a respective alarm at the main gate of the jail. The guard at the main gate will inform the guard on duty at the barrack. It would reduce our response time in case of medical emergencies," the DIG added. This facility is the first of its kind in the state. "This facility has been installed on an experimental basis," Kumar said. (ANI)

