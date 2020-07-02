Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL to e-register documents during COVID pandemic: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt's stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking e-registration of documents at all sub-registrar offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:29 IST
PIL to e-register documents during COVID pandemic: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt's stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking e-registration of documents at all sub-registrar offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Finance Ministry and Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 23. The petitioner-lawyer, D C Tuteja, has contended that due to the pandemic "the entire process of registration of documents has come to a standstill and various rights of parties have been affected equally being unable to meet their obligations under the agreements or for creating any rights in favour of their loved ones".   Advocate Gaurav Bahl, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that physical presence of the parties can be done away with by equipping the sub-registrar offices, 22 in Delhi, with virtual portals which would allow the parties to be virtually present.

This would help save time, money, energy and would also prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said. After briefly hearing the petitioner's lawyer, the court said the issue raised was a policy decision and therefore, the other side has to be heard. The petition has said that the present COVID-19 situation has reflected various aspects of virtual being the new normal. "The traffic challans, the court hearings and also several offices have been working virtually with no or minimal contact and the same has proven to be very successful and has now shown the world that the benefit of technology is far reaching than it had been anticipated prior to the lockdown being announced," it has said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

London shares rose on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update. The blue-...

Russian officials: 78% of voters back extending Putin's rule

Almost 78 of voters in Russia have approved amendments to the countrys constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, Russian election officials said on Thursday after all the votes were counted. Kremlin ...

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility caused no damage to the nuclear site, the National Atomic Energy Organisations spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday, adding that the facility in central Iran is operating as usual.The in...

Jay-Z's 'Made in America Festival' postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rapper Jay-Zs Roc Nation company has decided to postpone the annual music festival Made in America to 2021 in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival has now been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend, next year.The company has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020