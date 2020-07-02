Uganda opens border with DR Congo for refugees stuck in no man's land

Uganda has opened part of its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo to allow in thousands of people who are stuck in no man's land for more than a month, according to a news report by Peace Fm.

At least 3,000 of them fled their homes in May after inter-communal clashes in northeastern Ituri province.

But they were unable to cross into Uganda to seek safety as the country had closed its borders in March to control the spread of coronavirus.

It has been agreed the refugees will be quarantined before being settled.

This will happen for 14 days at a new isolation center, 13km from the border.

The United Nation's (UN's) refugee agency (UNHCR) says sample testing will be carried out on the group to see if coronavirus is present amongst them.

This will help authorities decide when the refugees can be transferred to camps.

Two border crossings in Uganda's Zombo district temporarily opened yesterday and it is expected all the refugees will be able to cross over in three days.

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees, most have fled from South Sudan, while about 30 percent come from DR Congo.

Fifty-two refugees have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda out of nearly 900 confirmed cases.

The UN says it is concerned about reports of rising violence in eastern DR Congo, where a two-year Ebola outbreak was declared over last week.