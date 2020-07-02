UK PM Johnson says on Huawei: we must proceed carefully

UK PM Johnson says on Huawei: we must proceed carefullyReuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:49 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would proceed carefully on making a decision on Huawei because the government did not want any critical infrastructure to be controlled by "potentially hostile state vendors".
"I don’t want to see our critical national infrastructure at risk of being in any way controlled by potentially hostile state vendors," Johnson told the Evening Standard when asked about the Chinese telecommunications giant's possible involvement in Britain's 5G network. "So we have to think very carefully about how to proceed now."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Huawei
- Evening Standard
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Violence in no-one's interest: British High Commission encourages dialogue between India, China on border issues
Indian-origin peer elected president of Confederation of British Industry
Soccer-Rashford emerges as joint-favourite for British Sports Personality of 2020
Boris Johnson’s official jet gets Brexit makeover
British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak needed