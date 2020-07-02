Home Minister chairs meeting with UP, Haryana, Delhi CMs to review COVID-19 situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting via video conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting via video conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.
The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting.
Earlier on Wednesday, Shah chaired a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other top officials regarding the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan
- Amit Shah
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Haryana
- Yogi Adityanath
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure: Amit Shah.
India will always remain indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in Ladakh: Amit Shah
I bow to families who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always be indebted for their supreme sacrifice: Amit Shah.
Pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakh's Galwan cannot be put in words: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Entire nation, Modi govt are standing firmly with families of soldiers killed along Sino-India border in this hour of grief: HM Amit Shah.