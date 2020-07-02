Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obtaining visa not a fundamental right of foreigners, Centre tells SC in Tablighi case

“It is submitted that firstly, the individual orders have been passed by the competent authorities with regard to the cancellation of the visa, the blacklisting of individuals and the other steps taken in pursuance of the same,” said the affidavit filed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The ministry said that out of total reported 2,765 cases of Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, visas of 2,679 (including nine OCI card holders) have already been cancelled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:12 IST
Obtaining visa not a fundamental right of foreigners, Centre tells SC in Tablighi case

Foreigners do not have any fundamental right to obtain a visa or to continue a cancelled one, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking dismissal of the pleas challenging the cancellation of visas of 2,765 foreign nationals and their blacklisting for involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities. The grant of a visa is a plenary sovereign function of governments across the world and the matters concerning the non-grant, rejection or cancellation of visas are not justiciable, the Centre said. In its affidavit filed on a batch of pleas filed by foreign nationals of 34 countries, who were blacklisted for ten years from travelling to India and their visas were cancelled, the Centre said that individual orders were passed on case-to-case basis. “It is submitted that firstly, the individual orders have been passed by the competent authorities with regard to the cancellation of the visa, the blacklisting of individuals and the other steps taken in pursuance of the same,” said the affidavit filed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ministry said that out of total reported 2,765 cases of Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, visas of 2,679 (including nine OCI card holders) have already been cancelled. It said: “47 Foreign Tablighi Jamaat foreigners are Nepal nationals, who are not holding any visa. Visas of the remaining 39 cases are under process of cancellation. Out of these 39 cases, 18 visas were issued by Indian Missions and in 21 cases, the passport number provided by the originators were wrong/incomplete and the same has been sought from the originator.” The government said that since these foreigners are spread across various parts of the country, some of whom are still to be located, the execution of the visa cancellation and blacklisting orders would take place at the time at the port of exit. “It is submitted that since the Petitioners and other persons have been found to be breaching the conditions of the visa granted to them, committing criminal offences, etc., the said persons are being investigated/prosecuted as the procedure established by law,” it added. The MHA said, “Apart from violation of the visa conditions, the activities of the Petitioners in the nature of Tablighi activities in question have endangered many lives in the ongoing COVID 19 public health emergency and therefore, they are also liable for legal action.” The ministry said the cancellation of e-Visa has been intimated to foreigners who were on e-Visa, by e-mail but some foreigners on regular visa could not be intimated regarding cancellation of the visa as their e-mail IDs are not available with the Bureau of Immigration.

“At the outset, it is submitted that the there exists no fundamental right on part of a foreigner to obtain a visa or to continue a cancelled or rescinded visa. It is submitted that the grant of a visa is a plenary sovereign function of the Central Government and across the world, the matters concerning the non-grant, rejection or cancellation of visas, are not justiciable,” the MHA said in its affidavit. It added that grant of a visa is not an enforceable right let alone a fundamental right and it is a privilege that a country grants to foreigners.

“The said visa is always subject to unilaterally imposed restrictions and remains terminable unilaterally in case of a breach. It is submitted that no right of hearing can be read in to any purported right on part of the Petitioners under Article 21 and the right to life and liberty under Article 21 is always subject to the procedure established by law,” it said. Giving the sequence of events of the action taken by the government with regard to these foreigners, the MHA said, “As per information available, total 205 FIRs have been lodged against the foreign Tabligh Jamaat members by 11 states. 2,765 such foreigners have been blacklisted so far." It added that besides these actions, 1,906 Look Out Circulars have been issued against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members so far and 227 left India before the issuance of LOCs/blacklisting against them. It said that no foreign Tablighi Jamaat member has been deported so far, as criminal proceedings are going on against them. The government denied the contention of the foreigners that their visas were cancelled en masse and said that visas of 2,679 foreigners including nine Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders have been cancelled on a case-to-case basis. It said state/UT governments are not empowered to cancel visas and as per the details sent by them regarding black list /LOC of Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, their Visas were cancelled by the Bureau of Immigration. It clarified that deportation of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members has not been done till date to ensure completion of the legal processes going on against them under the CrPC and all such foreigners against whom cases have been registered will be deported as soon as the legal processes are completed.

The ministry said that the cancellation of e-Visa has been intimated to 1502 foreigners who were on e-Visa, by e-mail but 1168 foreigners on regular visa could not be intimated regarding cancellation of the visa as their e-mail IDs are not available with the Bureau of Immigration..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

High court won't hear abortion clinic 'buffer zone' cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abo...

Dry spell continues in Delhi; rains likely on weekend

The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat on Thursday as rains continued to play truant. The India Meteorological Department IMD has predicted dry weather for the next two days and rains on the weekend. The Safdarjung Observat...

Value of 'roti, kapda, makaan and internet' reinforced due to lockdown: Parekh

Eminent banker Deepak Parekh has said the value of food, clothing, shelter and now internet has been reinforced as essentials of life due to the lockdown and people would want to have their own home more than ever. In his annual letter to t...

5 booked under Disaster Management Act in Sikkim

Five persons have been booked in Sikkim under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for entering the Himalayan state without following the mandatory safety norms, police said on Thursday. The five person had falsely claimed to be re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020