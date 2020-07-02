116 fresh cases take virus tally to 2,477 in Noida

The coronavirus tally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 2,477 as 116 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, official data showed. So far, 22 people have died from the infection in the district. Only three patients got discharged since Wednesday, leaving 929 active cases in the district, according to the data issued by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

With the recovery of three more patients on Thursday, the number of people who have got discharged so far reached 1,526, the highest in the state, it added. The recovery rate of patients dropped to 61.60 per cent from 64.47 per cent on Wednesday, according to official statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest number of active cases in the state after adjoining Ghaziabad (931). They are followed by Lucknow (423), Kanpur Nagar (273), Meerut (273), Varanasi (219), Aligarh (202), Mathura (154), and Bulandshahr (141), the data stated.

From Wednesday to Thursday, 817 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 593 patients got discharged and 17 deaths were recorded during the 24-hour period, it showed. PTI KIS RDK RDK.