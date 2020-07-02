6,330 COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths in Maharashtra on Thursday
A total of 6,330 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,86,626, state health department said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:04 IST
A total of 6,330 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,86,626, state health department said. According to the data, a total of 8,018 have been discharged today. The total number of cases includes 1,01,172 discharged and 8,178 deaths.
"6,330 COVID-19 cases, 8,018 discharged and 125 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,86,626, including 1,01,172 discharged and 8,178 deaths," state health department said. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that 19 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the area is 2,301, including 551 active cases and 84 deaths.
Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said, "57 deaths and 1,554 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 80,262. 5903 patients recovered and discharged today." According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 16,514 COVID-19 cases including, 8,198 active cases, 8,063 discharged and 253 deaths as of Thursday.
